ANM: Code Orange for storms in more than half of Romania, until Tuesday morning.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Monday issued a Code Orange for storms to be valid until Tuesday morning in more than half of Romania and also a Code Yellow alert for atmospheric instability in 14 counties. According to the forecast, between June 22, 10.00 am and June 23, 10.00 am, in Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Transylvania, Moldavia and the mountainous area of Oltenia and Muntenia there will be heavy rainfalls and large water quantities of more than 40 l/sq m and up to 50-80 l/sq m locally. There will also be strong wind blows, storms, electric discharges and hail. A Code Yellow alert will also be valid until Tuesday, 10.00 am, with high atmospheric instability in Dobrogea, Muntenia and some part of Oltenia, with electric discharges, heavy rainfalls, hail and storms. The water quantities will exceed 20-25 l/sq m and up to 40-50 l/sq m locally. At the same time, the atmospheric instability will increase in the entire country between June 23, 10.00 am and June 25, 10.00 am. There will be periods with high atmospheric instability, with electric discharges, heavy rainfalls, hail and storms. The water quantities will exceed 25-30 l/sq m and up to 40-60 l/sq m locally, especially in the north, centre, north-east and the mountains. ANM also specifies that, depending on the weather conditions and the intensity of the meteorological phenomena, Monday's alerts will be updated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)