Deloitte Romania opens applications for the 21st edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition

Deloitte Romania opens applications for the 21st edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition. Deloitte Romania opens application for the 21st edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition, addressed to large and small local companies in the technology sector, public and private, which register accelerated growth. Held simultaneously in other 17 Central European countries, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]