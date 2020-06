PM Orban: We are trying to implement the Kurzarbeit model in Romania



PM Orban: We are trying to implement the Kurzarbeit model in Romania.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that the Kurzarbeit model is to be implemented in Romania, which provides for a flexible working schedule, but the setting out of an implementation period is necessary, as well as clear award criteria. “This method to support employees and (...)