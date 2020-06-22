Nova Power & Gas inaugurated a natural gas network in Suceava, Moara, following a 6 million lei investment

Nova Power & Gas inaugurated a natural gas network in Suceava, Moara, following a 6 million lei investment. Nova Power & Gas, company member of the E-INFRA group, today inaugurates the natural gas network in Moara, Suceava. The project is part of the E-INFRA group strategy to contribute to the development of Romania's critical infrastructure, via private investments in public utility projects.