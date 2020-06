Oldest casino in Romania to be converted into museum

Oldest casino in Romania to be converted into museum. The Băilor Casino in Vatra Dornei, in northeastern Romania’s Suceava county, will be converted into a museum after undergoing refurbishment works, the Culture Ministry announced. The casino, the oldest in the country, is a class-A historical monument. It was built between 1896 and 1898 by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]