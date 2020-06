Oncos Group, Under Reorganization After Insolvency, Sees 40% Higher Turnover In 1H/2020

Oncos Group, Under Reorganization After Insolvency, Sees 40% Higher Turnover In 1H/2020. Cluj-based Oncos Group, under reorganization after insolvency, reported a 40% higher turnover for the first half of 2020 and maintains its objective to reach a 75-own store chain in the region of Transylvania in 2020, from 56 units (...)