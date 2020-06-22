Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 246 to 24,291

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 246 to 24,291. Another 246 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 24,291, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday. As many as 195 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people confirmed positive, 17,031 have been declared cured and discharged. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]