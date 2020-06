Euler Hermes: Romanian Economy To See Biggest Quarterly Drop in 20 Years in 2Q

Euler Hermes: Romanian Economy To See Biggest Quarterly Drop in 20 Years in 2Q. Romania's economy will witlessness its biggest quarterly decline in over 20 years in the second quarter of 2020 and the country's gross domestic product is expected to keep declining until the first quarter of 2021, Euler Hermes said in a report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]