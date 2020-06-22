Deputy PM Turcan: Return to state of emergency depends on effort we are willing to make



Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Monday in a press statement in Alexandria (Teleorman County, south), where she was on a working visit, that the Government had managed well the crisis created by the novel coronavirus, also mentioning that "the virus is in the community and we must educate ourselves in accordance with the necessary restrictions", the return to the state of emergency depending on the effort that citizens are willing to make in this regard. "I saw, at the end of the week, events in the country, images in which the Romanians, out of the desire to make the most of the new relaxation measures and to make up for the time they spent in isolation, no longer take into account these restrictions that must become a constant in our lives in the next period of time. Our life has changed, it is no longer the same. The virus is in the community, in society we will have to educate ourselves so that the relationship between individual effort and effort of institutions should further remain balanced. So far we have had a good management, both from the perspective of the authorities in crisis management, but also from the perspective of the people," said Raluca Turcan. The Deputy Prime Minister added that the return to the state of emergency depends on the effort the citizens are willing to further make. "I would like us not to think about returning to the state of emergency, and I said: This depends a lot on the effort the people are willing to make, in accordance with governmental decisions. We want relaxation, because this relaxation has a positive impact on social life and the resumption of economic activity, but relaxation must be accompanied by a change in people's behavior, which simply must be learned and become normal practice," said Turcan.AGERPRES(RO - author: Cornelia Dumitru, editor: Diana Dumitru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)