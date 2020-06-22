Weather remains unstable, ANM issues Code Orange for storms and heavy rainfalls in more than half of Romania



Weather remains unstable, ANM issues Code Orange for storms and heavy rainfalls in more than half of Romania.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Monday issued a Code Orange for storms to be valid until Tuesday morning in more than half of Romania and also a Code Yellow alert for atmospheric instability in 14 counties. According to the forecast, between June 22, 10.00 am and June 23, (...)