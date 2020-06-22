 
FITS first online edition reaches over 200,000 single visitors, 800,000 views.

The first special online edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival "Power to Believe / Empowered", which ended on Sunday evening, registered 217,918 single visitors and 804,328 views in over 10 days, the organizers announced on Monday in a press release. "The Sibiu International Theater Festival, the first major performing arts festival in Central and Eastern Europe organized in the digital environment, ended on Sunday evening with the opera "Messiah", directed by Robert Wilson, conducted by Mark Minkowski. For ten days, 217,918 single visitors, from over 100 countries, registered a number of 804,328 views of special events and performances of theater, dance, music, opera, contemporary circus, outdoor, children's shows, broadcast on the FITS website and on FITS Facebook page. During the ten days of the festival, the two main communication channels of FITS (website and Facebook) registered a reach of 1,512,243 people", says the FITS release. According to the quoted source, this year's edition of the International Theater Festival in Sibiu offered the public a rich program, with 138 performances and special events. Famous international stage names such as Peter Stein, Thomas Ostermeier, Luk Perceval, Sasha Waltz, Declan Donnellan, Akram Khan, Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota, Peter Sellars, Silviu Purcarete, Kazuyoshi Kushida, Hideki Noda, Jo Kanamori, Guo Xiaonan, Milo Rau, Lev Dodin, Pippo Delbono, Jan Lauwers, Michele Noiret, Maria Pag, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Gigi Caciuleanu, Krzysztof Warlikowski, Eimuntas Nekrosius, Rami Be'er, Amir Kolben, Ariane Mnouchkine and Angela Gheorghiu, brought together, online, all those who love the performing arts. FITS President Constantin Chiriac stressed that "probably only the Olympic Games have such a large audience", the energy and joy that left Sibiu, along with all 138 events, reaching all over the world. He announces that he will keep an online section in 2021. The special online edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival was organized by the "Radu Stanca" National Theater in Sibiu, under the High Patronage of the Romanian Presidency. Sibiu City Hall is the main financier of the event, which is a cultural project funded by the Ministry of Culture.AGERPRES(RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Diana Dumitru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

