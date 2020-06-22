Transport Minister Bode: Deadline for M5 metro line cannot be met

After a trip by a Bombardier metro train between the Raul Doamnei - Eroilor 2 stations, the transport minister appreciated the works on the M5 metro line as spectacular, both from an architectural and technological point of view, but he did not advance any deadline for the commissioning of the M5 line with passengers and he said that it would be established by specialists. At the same time, Bode recalled that this project was deprived of financial support in the period 2013-2015, given that, for example, in 2013 it was allocated only about 20 million euros, although the works cost almost 700 million euros. The Raul Doamnei - Eroilor section, including the Valea Ialomitei station and depot, is financed entirely from non-reimbursable foreign funds within SOP-T 2007 - 2013, POIM 2014 - 2020 (85%) and from the state budget (15%). The value of the project approved by Government's Decision no. 374/2019 is almost 3.224 billion lei.