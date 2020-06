Romania’s grain exports go up 42% in Q1

Romania’s grain exports go up 42% in Q1. Romania exported grain worth EUR 822 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, 42.5% more compared to the similar period of last year, according to data from the statistics office INS, quoted by Economica.net. In April, the Government banned the export of grain and bakery products outside the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]