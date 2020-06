Food in Romania is 34% cheaper than the EU average

Food in Romania is 34% cheaper than the EU average. Romania has the lowest prices for food & non-alcoholic beverages in the European Union, 34% lower the EU average, according to Eurostat data published at the end of last week. The country with the second-lowest food prices in the EU was Poland (30% below average). The highest food prices (...)