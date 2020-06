EUR 1.2 bln loans already extended to Romanian SMEs under IMM Invest

EUR 1.2 bln loans already extended to Romanian SMEs under IMM Invest. Some 7,000 Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises have received financing totaling RON 6 billion (EUR 1.2 bln) under the state-guaranteed program IMM Invest, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced. Working capital and investment loans have equal shares in the RON 6 bln loans already (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]