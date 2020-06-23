 
Code Red for floods on rivers in seven counties, until Wednesday at noon
Code Red for floods on rivers in seven counties, until Wednesday at noon.

Rivers in seven counties are placed under a Code Red flood warning from Tuesday to Wednesday at noon, while watercourses in other 27 counties will be under Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings for flash flooding until midnight on Thursday, according to the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA). According to hydrologists, until Wednesday at 12:00hrs there will be flash floods, increases in flows and levels, with possible exceedances of the defence levels on the rivers in the river basins of the Tisa - downstream sector entrance to the country; the Viseu and the Iza in Maramures county; the Somesul Mare - upper basin and tributaries middle and lower basin (Bistrita Nasaud county); the Suceava (Suceava County); the Moldova (the counties of Suceava and Neamt); the Bistrita - upstream the Izvorul Muntelui and tributaries (the counties of Suceava, Neamt, Harghita and Bacau); the Prut - upstream sector Stanca Costesti basin (Botosani County). Dangerous hydrological phenomena are more likely to occur on some rivers in the counties of Suceava, Neamt and Botosani on Tuesday, between 09:00hrs and 00:00hrs. At the same time, the hydrologists issued Code Yellow and Code Orange flood warnings until Thursday at midnight for rivers in 27 counties. The targeted watercourses are: the Tisa, the Viseu, the Iza, the Tur, the Somes, the Crasna, the Ier, the Barcau, the Crisul Repede, the Crisul Negru, the Crisul Alb, the Mures, the Bega Veche, the Bega, the Timis, the Barzava, the Moravita, the Caras, the Nera, the Cerna, the Jiu, the Olt, the Arges, the Ialomita, the Siret, and the Prut, as well as rivers in Dobrogea. The warnings have been sent to the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Romanian Waters National Administration, the Interior Ministry, the media, S.C. Hidroelectrica S.A. , and the Somes-Tisa, Crisuri, Mures, Banat, Jiu, Olt, Arges-Vedea, Buzau-Ialomiata, Siret, Prut-Barlad and Dobrogea-Litoral water basin administrations. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

