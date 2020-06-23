 
Romaniapress.com

June 23, 2020

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to be isolated at home after 10 days of hospitalisation
Jun 23, 2020

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to be isolated at home after 10 days of hospitalisation.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said Monday that he will sign on Tuesday a ministerial order under which the asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Romania will be isolated at home, but only after 10 days of hospitalisation. Tataru told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster on Monday that symptoms can come up on the fifth day after the infection and therefore patients must be medically supervised in hospitals. "At the proposal of the technical group of the Ministry of Health that deals with evaluations, on Tuesday I will sign a ministerial order under which the asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients will undergo a 10-day hospitalisation. On the seventh day a test is performed and if it is negative the patient in question will go home after 10 days. If still positive, but a mild asymptomatic person who has not had symptoms for at least three days will go home after ten days and stay in isolation for up to 14 days under the supervision of family physicians. The order will be signed on Tuesday to decongest the hospitals, but we cannot release an asymptomatic patient on the first day he or she shows up, because we do not know how that will develop. Let the specialists decide if a case is asymptomatic or not," said the health minister. He added that the release of a positive patient in the community is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health and also of the patient, given that there is heightened community transmission of COVID-19 in Romania now. AGERPRES (RO - Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Over 7,400 SMEs Got Funding Totaling RON6.2B via Government Program Romania has approved 7,418 loans totaling over RON6.2 billion through the government's IMM Invest program for SMEs by Tuesday, the national guarantee fund said.

HealthMin Tataru signs order under which asymptomatic COVID-19 will discharged after 10 days, followed by 4 self-isolation days With a growing number of hospitals announcing they can no longer receive coronavirus patients, the authorities have taken measures to free up space. They decided that the patients with few or no symptoms will be hospitalized for only 10 days, followed by a 14-day home isolation period under (...)

ALDE's Tariceanu, after Liberals initiate procedure to revoke the Ombudsman: It's time we notify EP, EC and Venice Commission of attacks against democratic institutions ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that the European Parliament (EP), the European Commission (EC) and the Venice Commission need to be notified about the “repeated attacks” to the fundamental institutions of justice and parliamentary democracy, (...)

Ivatherm Posts 46% Higher Sales In Jan-May 2020; Expects 50% Sales Growth, To RON20M, End-2020 Romanian dermo-cosmetics manufacturer Ivatherm reported a 46% increase in sales in January-May 2020, and expects a 50% growth in sales end-2020.

Music festival held close to Bucharest postponed to 2021 The second edition of the music festival Fall in Love, held on the Mogoşoaia domain, close to Bucharest, has been postponed to September 2021, given the restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The event had confirmed Mura Masa (United Kingdom), Little Dragon (Sweden), (...)

Romania's Sibiu International Theater Festival gathers more than 800,000 views at its online edition The 2020 edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), held online because of the coronavirus-related restrictions, recorded more than 800,000 views throughout the ten-day duration of the event. FITS had 217,918 unique visitors and 804,328 views at this year’s edition. The unique (...)

Rivers in seven counties, place under Code Red flood warning. Code Orange for storms extended until Wednesday night Rivers in seven counties are placed under a Code Red flood warning from Tuesday to Wednesday at noon, while watercourses in other 27 counties will be under Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings for flash flooding until midnight on Thursday, according to the National Institute of Hydrology and (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |