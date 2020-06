Dent Estet Reports 34% Higher Turnover In 2019; Seeks To Resume Expansion Plans Across Romania

Dent Estet Reports 34% Higher Turnover In 2019; Seeks To Resume Expansion Plans Across Romania. Dent Estet dental clinic group, founded by stomatologist Oana Taban, reported a 34% increase in turnover in 2019 and plans to resume its expansion plans across Romania, as things are getting back to normal, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]