Code Orange for storms valid in over three quarters of Romania extended until Wednesday night.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a new Code Orange for storms warning for more than three quarters of Romania, and a Code Yellow warning for atmospheric instability in 13 counties and Bucharest City, both valid until Wednesday night. According to the forecast, between June 23, 10:00hrs - June 24, 02:00hrs, the Code Orange warning for bad weather will be in force in Moldova, Transylvania, Maramures, parts of Oltenia, Muntenia and Dobrogea, as well as the highlands, that entails spells of torrential downpours and precipitation in excess of 40 l/sq.m., up to 50- 0 l /sq.m. There will also be intensifications of wind, storms, lightning and hail, especially in the east and southeast. Also until Wednesday night, at 02:00hrs, a Code Yellow for temporarily heightened atmospheric instability will be valid, in the westernmost parts of the country and locally in the south of the country. In these areas, there will be spells of heightened atmospheric instability that includes frequent thunderstorms, torrential downpours, hail and high winds. Precipitation will exceed 20 - 25 l /sq.m. and, up to 40 - 50 l/sq.m. Between June 24, 02:00hrs and June 25, at 10:00hrs, a Code Yellow warning for unstable weather will enter into force that will affect more than three quarters of the country. Thus, in the highlands, as well as in the north, centre, east and locally in the south of the country, there will be spells of enhanced atmospheric instability that includes frequent thunderstorms, torrential downpours, hail and high winds. Precipitation will exceed 20 - 25 l /sq.m. up to 40 - 50 l /sq.m. The warnings issued today will be updated to account for the latest weather developments. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)