June 23, 2020

IGSU: Floods in 90 localities from 19 counties; water entered 171 courtyards
The torrential downpours on Monday caused floods in 90 localities from 19 counties, with water entering 171 houses and hundreds of courtyards, cellars and basements. According to the data sent on Tuesday by the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU), the most affected counties were Alba, Bihor, Caras-Severin, Harghita, Mures, Neamt and Suceava. "As of last evening [Monday] until tomorrow at noon, a Code Red hydrological advisory for floods is in force on the rivers of the following river basins Tisa, Viseu, Iza, Somesul Mare, Suceava, Moldova, Bistrita and Prut, with the following northern counties of the country being targeted: Bacau, Botosani, Bistrita-Nasaud, Harghita, Maramures, Neamt and Suceava. In order to optimize the response missions in support of communities and local authorities, the IGSU ordered the supplementation of personnel and the intervention technique in the counties of Neamt and Suceava. The 16 small and high capacity motor pumps (9 sent in support in Suceava, and 7 in Neamt) are mobilised from the counties of Bacau, Salaj, Vaslui, as well as from the Ciolpani Special Emergency Intervention Unit," the quoted source also shows. The firefighters are ready to intervene with other 13 motor pumps (6 from Mures and 7 from Satu-Mare) to support the firefighters in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud and Maramures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Anamaria Constantin, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
