Press Release: Interview with SIR Zahal Levy, President of MediHelp International, about access to medical care after the pandemic crisis



Press Release: Interview with SIR Zahal Levy, President of MediHelp International, about access to medical care after the pandemic crisis.

What do you think about this coronavirus situation and how will it affect all of us in the long term? Sadly, I cannot hide my worries regarding the possible threat to our local, but also the global economy. Each one of us already knows someone who may have lost some or all of their income (...)