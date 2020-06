Romania to discharge asymptomatic coronavirus patients after 10 days

Romania to discharge asymptomatic coronavirus patients after 10 days. Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be released from hospital faster, after 10 days, to ease pressure on local hospitals, health minister Nelu Tătaru said, Agerpres reported. Tătaru said he would sign an order in this respect on Tuesday, June 23. After a ten-day hospitalization period, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]