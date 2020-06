Neogen Capital Invests EUR500,000 In Developing Avocado.red Service

Neogen Capital Invests EUR500,000 In Developing Avocado.red Service. Investment fund Neogen Capital is investing EUR500,000 in developing the Avocado.red service, an integrated platform which connects users with experts in various fields of activity, such as therapists, lawyers and life coaches. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]