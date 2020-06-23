Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 214 to 24,505

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 214 to 24,505. Another 214 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 24,505, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday. As many as 200 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people confirmed positive, 17,187 have been declared cured and discharged. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]