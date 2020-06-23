Rivers in seven counties, place under Code Red flood warning. Code Orange for storms extended until Wednesday night

Rivers in seven counties, place under Code Red flood warning. Code Orange for storms extended until Wednesday night. Rivers in seven counties are placed under a Code Red flood warning from Tuesday to Wednesday at noon, while watercourses in other 27 counties will be under Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings for flash flooding until midnight on Thursday, according to the National Institute of Hydrology and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]