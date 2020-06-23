PwC Romania has appointed Georgiana Stancu as Leader of the Human Resources Department

Georgiana joined the PwC Romania team after three years in which she held the position of Human Resources Manager at IKEA Romania. She has over 20 years of experience in a variety of roles