Music festival held close to Bucharest postponed to 2021

Music festival held close to Bucharest postponed to 2021. The second edition of the music festival Fall in Love, held on the Mogoşoaia domain, close to Bucharest, has been postponed to September 2021, given the restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The event had confirmed Mura Masa (United Kingdom), Little Dragon (Sweden), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]