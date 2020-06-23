Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival gathers more than 800,000 views at its online edition

The 2020 edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), held online because of the coronavirus-related restrictions, recorded more than 800,000 views throughout the ten-day duration of the event. FITS had 217,918 unique visitors and 804,328 views at this year's edition.