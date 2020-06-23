Northeastern Romania: 18th-century mansion enters state ownership, will become training center for restorers
Jun 23, 2020
The Culture Ministry announced it signed the paperwork to accept the donation of the Vârnav Liteanu mansion, a historical monument set to become a training center for restores. The descendants of the Sturdza family, an old Romanian aristocratic family, donated the mansion and a plot of land of (...)
