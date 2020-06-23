Northeastern Romania: 18th-century mansion enters state ownership, will become training center for restorers

Northeastern Romania: 18th-century mansion enters state ownership, will become training center for restorers. The Culture Ministry announced it signed the paperwork to accept the donation of the Vârnav Liteanu mansion, a historical monument set to become a training center for restores. The descendants of the Sturdza family, an old Romanian aristocratic family, donated the mansion and a plot of land of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]