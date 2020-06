Ivatherm Posts 46% Higher Sales In Jan-May 2020; Expects 50% Sales Growth, To RON20M, End-2020

Ivatherm Posts 46% Higher Sales In Jan-May 2020; Expects 50% Sales Growth, To RON20M, End-2020. Romanian dermo-cosmetics manufacturer Ivatherm reported a 46% increase in sales in January-May 2020, and expects a 50% growth in sales end-2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]