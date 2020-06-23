HealthMin Tataru signs order under which asymptomatic COVID-19 will discharged after 10 days, followed by 4 self-isolation days



With a growing number of hospitals announcing they can no longer receive coronavirus patients, the authorities have taken measures to free up space. They decided that the patients with few or no symptoms will be hospitalized for only 10 days, followed by a 14-day home isolation period under (...)