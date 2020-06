Over 7,400 SMEs Got Funding Totaling RON6.2B via Government Program

Over 7,400 SMEs Got Funding Totaling RON6.2B via Government Program. Romania has approved 7,418 loans totaling over RON6.2 billion through the government's IMM Invest program for SMEs by Tuesday, the national guarantee fund said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]