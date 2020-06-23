 
Unifarm Managing Director, under judiciary control for bribe-taking
Unifarm Managing Director, under judiciary control for bribe-taking.

Eugen Adrian Ionel, Managing Director of National Company Unifarm SA, was placed under judiciary control by prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which he is charged, among others, of bribe-taking in relation to the attribution of a contract to acquire protection equipment against the infection with the novel coronavirus. According to a release of the DNA sent to AGERPRES, prosecutors of the DNA - the section to combat corruption - have disposed the starting of criminal investigations and the measure of judiciary control for a period of 60 days, starting with June 23, against Eugen Adrian Ionel, Managing Director of the National Company Unifarm SA, for bribe-taking, abuse of office obtaining undue gains, complicity to influence peddling, instigation to intellectual forgery and using the position to favor some persons. Anticorruption prosecutors note in their ordinance that Eugen Adrian Ionel had requested 760,000 euro from an intermediary that represented a company so that Unifarm, state company, attribute a contract to acquire protection equipment against the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus - 250,000 coveralls and 3 million surgical masks. The DNA also said that Eugen Adrian Ionel had obtained the quality of managing director of CN Unifarm SA, on June 6, 2016, by infringing legal dispositions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

