Dedeman Posts 15% Turnover Growth in 2019, to RON8.3B

Dedeman Posts 15% Turnover Growth in 2019, to RON8.3B. Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business and biggest local DIY chain, posted a turnover of RON8.3 billion in 2019, up 15% on the year, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]