June 23, 2020

Motion against Health Minister: In Orban - PNL Government, Health isn't priority, PSD says
Social Democratic Party (PSD) Florin Buicu stated on Tuesday that in the Orban - PNL (National Liberal Party) Government, Health care does not represent a priority. "The message that Parliament will give is, in fact, the message that Romanians are sending, it's the message and the alarm signals that the patients' associations are showing, the message that Parliament will give is the message of this motion: in the Orban - PNL government health care is not a priority, as Mr. Citu (Finance minister, ed. n.) says, in the Orban - PNL government the health care of Romanians has ended up an undertaker's company, if hospitals can be led by undertakers," said Buicu, in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies, at the debates on the simple motion on Health care. He added that the vote of Parliament regarding the simple motion is against the Minister of Health Nelu Tataru not against physician Nelu Tataru. "PSD does not vote against doctors and does not vote against medical personnel, as the PNL is trying to induce subliminally in the recent period. They tried to say that for all the bad things in the recent period the PSD is at fault. They tried to say that dr. Arafat, dr. Cercel, dr. Rafila, dr. Imbri, dr. Pistol are at fault. They tried to say that doctors are fault and this must stop. The decision regarding the start of the state of emergency, the state of alert, the decision regarding relaxation, they're all political decisions. The doctors did not propose to relax slots, the decision belonged to Prime Minister Orban. In parallel, relaxation and access to churches with respecting social distancing or in hospitals for the treatment of chronic diseases you did not relax or relaxed only when the public opinion, the Romanians, the PSD, asked you to," he mentioned.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

