June 23, 2020

ALDE Chairman dismantles Liberals' claim that Ombudsperson Renate Weber has conflict of interests.

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday that Ombudsperson Renate Weber has no conflict of interests, and the Liberals' tactic to remove her from office shows the National Liberal Party's intention "to control all the institutions and muzzle whoever they are uncomfortable with." "I see that the Liberals want to get hold of all the institutions and control the institutions. The institutions that do not play to their tune must be staffed with obedient people, with PNL cronies. (...) I must tell you that I have gathered information and the PNL is spreading some gross lies. First of all, the Ombudsperson is in no conflict of interests. The Ombudsperson, Mrs. Weber, does not have a special pension, she is not entitled to a special pension, she is not a beneficiary of the contributive pension system. As a lawyer, she has contributed to the Lawyers' Pension Office, so she has nothing to do with the public system," Tariceanu told the Senate. The ALDE leader said that "lately, all the Ombudsperson's constitutional challenges have been successful, which proves that she understands the deep purpose of this institution, how it should work, and any violation of any fundamental constitutional principle results in a referral by the Ombudsperson to the competent institutions. Not just to the Constitutional Court, because Mrs. Weber has also redflagged to the Health Ministry the abusive hospitalization of symptomless persons. And as you have seen, Minister Tataru had to backtrack and he is going to withdraw his abusive order. All this has determined PNL to launch this campaign, which proves the essence of their thinking. The PNL has become a dictatorial party, eager to control all institutions and muzzle all those they are uncomfortable with. This is the essence of the situation related to the institution of the Ombudsperson," Calin Popescu-Tariceanu explained. The Liberals lodged on Monday to Parliament the request for Renate Weber's removal from the position of Ombudsperson. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

