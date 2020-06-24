Romania asks for significant funds under resilience plan, 2.5billion euros for irrigation infrastructure

Romania asks for significant funds under resilience plan, 2.5billion euros for irrigation infrastructure. Romania will invest 2.5 billion euros to rehabilitate its entire irrigation infrastructure out of 33 billion euros coming from the European Union; 1.1 billion euros will go to the desiccation and drainage infrastructure, and 2.1 billion euros to combat soil erosion, Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros said on Tuesday. "We have an investment programme under this resilience plan of Romania. Everyone has wondered what we will do with the money earmarked for the resilience plan of Romania. We had a good meeting with the minister of European Funds today and last week where we asked for significant funds for the rehabilitation of the entire irrigation infrastructure - 2.5 billion euros; for the desiccation and drainage infrastructure - 1.1 billion - Banat and other areas are included; and for the infrastructure to combat soil erosion - 2.1 billion euros," Oros told B1 TV private broadcaster. He explained that he tried to use the money for strategically imported infrastructure, so that the National Strategic Plan 2021-2027 would remain a programme for farmers and area payments. "There is European money under Romania's resilience program, out of 33 billion euros. We have tried to use for these strategically imported infrastructures money from this area and not from the National Strategic Programme that will resume from 2021 to 2027, and which is intended for farmers, area payments and support measures. We have started this water management strategy, which is a more complex one, we are working on plans, programmes and soon we will come out with this well-defined programme where measures are budgeted for," said Oros. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]