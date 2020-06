Fail rate at National Evaluation is double in Romania’s rural areas

Fail rate at National Evaluation is double in Romania’s rural areas. Over 46% of 8th-grade pupils in rural areas who took the National Evaluation this year got less than 5 out of 10 in the Maths test, compared to only 20% in urban areas, according to an analysis of the National Students' Council, Hotnews.ro reported. When it comes to the average grade computed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]