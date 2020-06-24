Head of Romanian state medical supplies trader investigated for bribe taking
Jun 24, 2020
Head of Romanian state medical supplies trader investigated for bribe taking.
The head of Romania's state-owned medical supplies trading company Unifarm, Eugen Adrian Ionel, is being investigated by prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for allegedly asking a EUR 760,000 bribe from a supplier of face masks and coveralls. The contract was sealed in (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]