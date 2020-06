Romania’s Electrica to take over Canadian investor’s green assets

Romania’s Electrica to take over Canadian investor’s green assets. Electricity distribution and supply group Electrica, 49% controlled by the Romanian state, is negotiating the purchase of several wind and photovoltaic parks from the Jade Power Trust. The assets include the 45 MW Dorobantu wind farm developed by OMV Petrom and later sold to the Canadian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]