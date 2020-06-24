Franklin Templeton argues against Romania's Hidroelectrica buying CEZ assets
Jun 24, 2020
Franklin Templeton argues against Romania's Hidroelectrica buying CEZ assets.
Franklin Templeton, the manager of the biggest Romanian investment fund - Fondul Proprietatea (FP), argues against power producer Hidroelectrica's plans of taking over part of the local assets of Czech utility group CEZ, Ziarul Financiar reported. Fondul Proprietatea holds a 20% stake in (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]