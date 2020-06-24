Almost 2,000 traditional Romanian women's blouses and men's shirts, in Golesti Museum collections

Almost 2,000 traditional Romanian women's blouses and men's shirts, in Golesti Museum collections. Almost 2,000 traditional Romanian men's, women's blouses from all parts of the country are with the collections of the Golesti Museum in Arges County, located about 10 kilometers from Pitesti. According to the head of the Ethnography and Exhibitions Department, Daniela Busuioc, the collection of folk costumes is made up of over 12,500 pieces, of which 1,864 are women's blouses and men's shirts. In the beginning, there were unique patterns in each ethnographic area that adorned the blouses known as ii, but over time there was interference, so sometimes a careful assessment is needed to locate them accurately. Photo source: (c) George Onea/AGERPRES "They were in [specific] areas, but with transhumance, with travelling, models were borrowed and sometimes they are quite difficult to distinguish. (...) In the southern area of Arges, for example, there is an interference with Teleorman County. On weekly fairs, transhumance, one more pattern would be stolen," according to Busuioc. In fact, the evolution is also explained in the work "The traditional folk costume from Arges County," whose scientific coordinator is Daniela Busuioc. "Folk costumes, like all the phenomena of tangible culture, are subject to evolution. Their close connection with social life determines continuous transformations, thereby matching the practical requirements and aesthetic taste of people at a certain historical moment. (...) An important thing about the relation between evolution and permanence is that of functional mutations. The costumes that were worn daily became an occasional, festive, ceremonial dress," according to the book. Daniela Ciochina is responsible for managing the over 12,000 pieces of folk costume. As a curator, she takes care of keeping all the textile objects in the museum's collection in good condition. "I have taken out the costumes, the donation documents, I compared them ... it took me years," confesses Ciochina. The folk costumes are stored in a warehouse located in the basement of the administrative wing of the museum, under special conditions. The pieces are lined up on shelves up to four to five meters high, labelled and grouped according to the type and areas they come from. The collection also includes pieces dating back to the second half of the 19th century. Some of them, including ii, belonged to the members of the Golescu family and were worn by them. In 1866, such a blouse came to the possession of the one who would become King Carol I of Romania. "Prince Carol, when he first arrived to these lands, on May 9, 1866 [the day before he was proclaimed ruler] was welcomed by the Golestis, and on May 10, when he left for Bucharest in a carriage with General Nicolae Golescu, Zinca Golescu gives him a traditional blouse as a gift," says museographer Livia Caramizaru. About half of the blouses and shirts in the museum's collection are from the ethnographic areas of Arges and Muscel. Photo source: (c) George Onea/AGERPRES "Now, when we say 'ie' we mean the woman's blouse, and when we say shirt we mean a man's shirt. But before, when you said 'ie' you would clearly mean a woman's long-hem blouse. (...) They are different, but also similar. Each one tells a story, each one is an emblem for the area, for the age they had, the status of the family, whether they were richer peasants or not," says the museographer. The designs on them and on other pieces of clothing had not only an aesthetic role, but also deeper meanings. "In our area, of Arges and Muscel, in the mountain area that connects with Sibiu, we find that shirt with a cross pattern. What that meant was that the wearer was deified. It has precisely those three arms of the cross down. The woman, practically, would put a sign on her husband's clothing to carry a blessing when the man would migrate with the livestock . (...) The Muscel skirt is full of all kinds of meanings, all kinds of symbols. The diamond reflects the sun's motif that protects against evil spirits so that the future bride becomes a mother, just like the man's belt, woven with those motifs, diamonds or small eyes. (...) The bigger, the wider the belt, the higher the man's virility," Caramizaru explains. And the sequins sewn on ii, fixed by tiny beads, also have an apotropaic role, guarding the body from all kinds of evil forces. On the other hand, in the case of men's shirts decorated with spirals made of metal wire, specific to the Muscel area, where Campulung, a former capital of Wallachia, is located, the Byzantine influence can be recognised. However, there were other traditions related to elements of folk costume. "If someone's lineage would die, that is there was no more girl to marry, the skirt would simply stay in the house, in the family. It was also found on the walls of the house, that is, it not only had a ritual role, it also had a decorative part. It would stay there frozen with the last descent," says Caramizaru. Photo source: (c) the Golesti Museum *** The Golesti Museum was founded on June 7, 1939 by King Carol II as the Dinicu Golescu Museum and it has developed over the years with new basic exhibitions that reflect both the Golescu family's history and the cultural history of the traditional Arges civilisation. *** The Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse is celebrated in Romania as well as in Romanian communities around the world on June 24. At the beginning of 2013, the online community "La Blouse Roumaine," founded by Andreea Tanasescu in 2012, proposed that June 24, the Midsummer's Day, become a day dedicated to the ie and be called Universal Ia Day. The first marking of this day took place on June 24, 2013. Today, the event is marked in over 50 countries and 300 localities on six continents. The Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse has entered the annual programmes of museums and cultural institutions in the country and abroad, being marked both by the Romanian embassies and by the diplomatic missions in Romania. The 7th edition takes place under the theme "#AcasalaOrigini - Photos for a Generation" designed to connect people - some far from home, but always connected to the ancestral land, with the aid of photography. For that end, the La Blouse Roumaine community extends an invitation to the creation of the largest online exhibition. Those who wish to participate will take a picture of themselves wearing an ie, a shirt or, preferably, the entire traditional Romanian folk costume, in front of their house, the building where they live, at the gate, in the garden, in a nearby park or wherever home is for them. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

