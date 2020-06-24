NATO Deputy SecGen Geoana: Pandemic has amplified existing security risks. Letting the guard down at such a time would be a serious mistake



The novel coronavirus pandemic “has not removed, but has rather amplified the already existing security risks”, and “letting the guard down at such a time would be a serious mistake”, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told a a video conference with Romanian reporters on Monday. Geoana (...)