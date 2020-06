Unifarm Managing Director placed under judiciary control for bribe-taking

Unifarm Managing Director placed under judiciary control for bribe-taking. Eugen Adrian Ionel, Managing Director of National Company Unifarm SA, was placed under judiciary control by prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which he is charged, among others, of bribe-taking in relation to the attribution of a contract to acquire (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]