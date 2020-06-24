Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany



NN Pensii, a local subsidiary of Dutch financial group NN, which manages the biggest mandatory private pension fund in Romania, had RON 130 million (EUR 27 mln) of its contributors' money invested in Wirecard shares at the end of December 2019, according to the fund's reports. Wirecard, a (...)