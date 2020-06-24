Romanian authorities could decide to delay reopening of restaurants due to increase in coronavirus cases

Romanian authorities could decide to delay reopening of restaurants due to increase in coronavirus cases. A decision on the reopening of restaurants will be made at the end of this week, economy minister Virgil Popescu said on Tuesday, June 23. However, the authorities could decide to delay the reopening due to the increase in coronavirus cases. July 1 was seen as a possible date for the reopening (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]