ACEA: Commercial Vehicle Registrations In Romania Plunge 40.5% YoY In January-May 2020. New commercial vehicle registrations in Romania declined by 42.5% in May 2020 compared with May 2019, and by 40.5% year-over-year in January-May 2020, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]