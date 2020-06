Farmec Opens Gerovital-Branded Store In Targu Mures

Farmec Opens Gerovital-Branded Store In Targu Mures. Farmec SA Cluj-Napoca, the largest Romanian-held cosmetics manufacturer, is opening a new store under the Gerovital brand, in Targu Mures, on Wednesday, reaching a total 29 units in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]