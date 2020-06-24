Code Orange for rainfalls, extended; Code Yellow for atmospheric instability until Friday evening

Code Orange for rainfalls, extended; Code Yellow for atmospheric instability until Friday evening. The National Meteorological Authority (ANM) on Thursday night prolonged the Code Orange alert for rainfalls for the Eastern and Central halves of the country, and several counties in the South, South-West and North-West will be under a Code Yellow until 10.00 am. According to ANM, between June 24, 10.00 am and June 25, 3.00 am, a Code Orange will be valid for the mountainous areas, Moldova, Dobrogea and locally Muntenia and Transylvania, with these regions to be hit by heavy rainfalls and water quantities that will exceed 40 l/sq m and 50-80 l/sq m locally. There will also be wind blows, storms, electric discharges and hail, especially in the Eastern and South-Eastern regions. Also, between June 24, 10.00 am and June 25, 10.00 am, a Code Yellow will be in force in the East, South-East, North and Centre of the country, as well as in the mountainous areas. There will be periods of high atmospheric instability, with electric discharges, heavy rainfalls, hail and storms. The water quantities will exceed 20-25 l/sq m and 40-50 l/sq m locally. Later, the meteorologists announce a Code Yellow for temporary atmospheric instability will be enforced for the entire country between June 25, 10.00 am and June 25, 11.00 pm. Thus, in this interval, there will be periods of high atmospheric instability, with electric discharges, heavy rainfalls, hail and storms. The water quantities will exceed 20-25 l/sq m and 40-50 l/sq m locally. At the end of the week, the atmospheric instability will be very high, especially in the West, Centre and North of the country, as well as in the mountainous areas," says ANM. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]