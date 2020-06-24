eMAG speeds up development in Hungary and opens first showroom in Budapest

eMAG speeds up development in Hungary and opens first showroom in Budapest. eMAG opens its first showroom outside Romania, in Hungary, and aims to score sales of 300 million euro by the end of 2020, according to a company release. The company wants to achieve sales of one billion euro in five years, which positions it as the largest Romanian company in Hungary and one of the most important ecommerce companies in Central and Eastern Europe, able to compete with global offline and online retailers. "The sustained investments in recent years in development and technology developed at home have allowed us to replicate better, outside Romania, too, the initiatives that have proven to be beneficial for the economy and for our customers. Inspired by the results at home, we plan to open, by the end of the year, other three showrooms in Hungary. This is one of the most important projects developed so far by the eMAG Hungary and Extreme Digital teams, after last year's merger, with the support of Romanian colleagues," eMAG Senior Vice President Romania, Bulgaria & Hungary Tudor Manea said. Located in the center of Budapest, the first eMAG showroom outside Romania provides customers access to the latest electro-IT products, such as mobile phones, tablets, TVs, small appliances, but also personal care products, toys and accessories. Moreover, customers will be able to pick up from the showroom the orders which they placed online. In order to diversify the personal pick-up options, eMAG Hungary will inaugurate 100 easyboxes by next Black Friday, of which 50 will be operational by September. In March 2019, eMAG Hungary and Extreme Digital announced the merger which, supported by investments in technology development in Romania, led to the consolidation of eMAG's leading position in the region. The Hungarian team currently has 500 employees, and by the end of the year it will reach 550 employees. eMAG, a Romanian company founded in 2001, is a pioneer of the Romanian online commerce market and has become a regional leader, successfully exporting the local model to Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland. For 18 years, the company has been constantly investing in services based on technologies developed in Romania, which help customers save time and money. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]